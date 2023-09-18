N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was reported missing.

Rosa Tema-Ardiano, 16, and Emma “Fabiana” Lopez-Hernandez, 11, were reported missing after they were last seen on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. when they left their home to go for a walk, the police department says.

They say both Ardiano and Lopez-Hernandez have not returned to their foster care home.

Lopez-Hernandez is described to be Hispanic, 4-feet, 1-inch-tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, the department says. She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, dark pants and pink and white shoes.

They also say that Tema-Ardiano is described to be Hispanic, 5-feet, 4-inches-tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She left home wearing a white shirt, dark pants and red and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department.

