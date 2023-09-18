SC gas prices see small increase over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prices in the state rose 2.2 cents per gallon to an average of $3.39, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are 18.4 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

On Monday, GasBuddy reported the cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.92 while the most expensive was $4.04, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.

On Monday, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in West Ashley selling gas for $3.27 per gallon.

South Carolina’s upward trend follows the national trend of rising gas prices which saw a 4.6 cent increase to an average of $3.83.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said the underlying issue was continued refinery challenges.

“The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week,” De Haan said. “With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we’re entering maintenance season with less availably capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset. In addition, with oil prices now above $91 for the first time in nearly a year, there remains some offset from the rising price of oil thanks to Saudi Arabia and Russia’s war on low oil prices, now in its third month.”

The national price of diesel also jumped nearly a dime to a national average of $4.53 per gallon.

