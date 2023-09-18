SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’

Chris Stapleton will be singing Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" before the start of "Monday Night Football." (ESPN)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the Phil Collins classic hit “In The Air Tonight” ahead of every “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN for the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN released a teaser video Monday ahead of its season premiere featuring the country superstar singing the chorus of Collins’ 1981 song.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will add “football-centric verses,” while Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the drums.

The cable network said NFL stars, highlights and dramatic moments will be added along with the musical performance ahead of every game.

The “Heavy Action” theme synonymous with “Monday Night Football” will remain on the broadcast as well.

“In The Air Tonight” will also be played ahead of playoff games being broadcasted on ESPN. This includes the channel’s first Divisional playoff game.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager

Latest News

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
VIDEO: Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony before Congress
United Auto Workers members march through downtown Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is...
The strike by auto workers is entering its 4th day with no signs that a breakthrough is near