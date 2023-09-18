SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist died days after being hospitalized after...
Berkeley County motorcyclist dies days after crashing into fence
The Charleston Police Department says heavy rain is causing flooding in certain areas on Sunday...
Charleston Police report flooded roadways after heavy rain
A CNN commentator and former South Carolina State representative is showing his support for a...
Former Rep. Bakari Sellers endorses SC Senate candidate Wendell Gilliard
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager

Latest News

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
‘A local emergency’: Search for missing F-35 continues after ‘mishap’; Plane could still be flying
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike