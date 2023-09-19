SC Lottery
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after a suspected shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police said.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was taken to the hospital after a suspected shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Chris Starling said there was a call around 4 p.m. Monday regarding a bite along the beach at 6th Avenue South.

Starling said it is suspected to be a shark bite.

He added the man is expected to be OK.

