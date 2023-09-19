City of Charleston launches plan aimed at shaping the future of the peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston wants to hear from you!

City leaders are hosting two community open house events, and they want your input on the launch of its Peninsula Plan.

The plan is aimed at shaping the future of the peninsula over the next 10-20 years.

Some of the focus areas the community can look forward to include mobility which focuses on the streets and how the city can improve people’s ability to get around safely and efficiently, neighborhood designs for current and future developments and changes in the next few years.

As well as looking at how water is not only a hazard to the city but how it also benefits the community.

The city also wants to look into economic development to support a resilient and equitable economic ecosystem going forward.

These open house events will be held at the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1422.

The first event will take place from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday with the second on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

City of Charleston Senior Planner Chloe Stuber says the city is eager to hear from the community

“This is the kickoff week, and we really want to hear from everyone about their experiences on the peninsula good and bad, their ideas their hopes for the future,” Stuber said. “We have our consultant teams here this week and they’re going to be listening and taking notes.”

For those who might need guidance on certain concerns or potential ideas, the city will provide prompts and response stations at the events.

Everyone is welcome to attend these meetings and no RSVP is required.

Click here to stay updated on the Pennisula plan.

