Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner lost for season with injury

Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the...
Duke's Myles Jones (1) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson's Cole Turner (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Cole Turner will miss the rest of the season after tearing three abductor muscles in his team’s 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic this past Saturday night.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney detailed Turner’s injury on Sunday.

Turner is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound second-year freshman from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, who started the opener at Duke and again against the Owls. He missed the second game against Charleston Southern due to a lower body injury.

Turner had three catches for 28 yards in his two appearances this season. He played in three games a year ago, catching eight passes for 162 yards before redshirting.

Turner had Clemson’s only 100-yard receiving game last season when he had three catches for 101 yards in the team’s ACC Championship win over North Carolina last December.

Swinney said he feels bad at losing Turner, “a kid that we felt like was on his way to a big-time year this year.”

The Tigers face No. 4 Florida State at Death Valley on Saturday.

