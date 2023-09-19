Coastal storm could bring rain, breezy conditions late this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The weather will continue to be quiet for a few more days before a potential late week storm brings the chance of rain and wind. We expect a sunny sky today to go with temperatures that will warm from the 50s and 60s this morning to the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Another sunny day is expected Wednesday before clouds begin to increase as an area of low pressure starts to form offshore Thursday and Friday. Initially, a non-tropical area of low pressure is likely to form but could eventually take on some tropical characteristics. If that occurs, and the low organizes and produces winds 30mph+, a subtropical depression could form. If winds become sustained at 39mph+, this could be a subtropical storm(and would be given the name Ophelia or Phillipe). Depending on the track of this storm, we may see some rain and breezy conditions. Based on current thinking, the bulk of the heavy rain may pass us offshore along with the windiest weather. Right now, it looks like Friday and Saturday will be a breezy stretch of weather with showers possible at times. We’ll continue to keep you updated as the details of this weekend’s storm become clearer!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 85.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Shower. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Breezy. High 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Breezy. High 78.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

