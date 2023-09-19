SC Lottery
Couple seeking change at ‘deadly’ intersection in Andrews

By Emily Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A “deadly” intersection in Andrews has left people asking for change, including a couple who were involved in a dangerous crash, leaving them with lasting injuries.

The intersection at Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 41 Bypass in Andrews is a four-way stop, but with no signage ahead of the intersection to warn drivers, many say it’s unsafe.

Wardell and Debra Shackleford were leaving a nearby laundromat on May 4, 2020, when the next thing they remember is ending up in the woods.

“I pulled up, and in less than three seconds, bam! I didn’t know what hit us,” Wardell says.

They say a car ran the stop sign hitting the couple’s car and leaving them both in the hospital.

Since the accident, Wardell has faced serious back and shoulder problems as well as the crash leaving them with a large financial burden.

“I still haven’t recovered. My back still hurts me, and I can’t even lift the shoulder,” he says. “It really hurts me to this day.”

The Shacklefords along with local leader Everett Carolina have asked Georgetown County and Andrews government to add a traffic light to the busy intersection with hopes of saving more accidents from happening in the future.

“I think by now with the amount of people that have been hurt there, there should be a light up,” Wardell adds. “It’s been needing a light; I mean is a light that expensive? They put lights in other places; is Andrews too small or what?”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they reviewed the location over the summer and recommended some additional signage and pavement marking improvements.

They say the changes will be implemented within the coming weeks.

