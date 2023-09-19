SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund

FILE - U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they...
FILE - U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation as part of a legal settlement with Fortnite’s maker.(Epic Games, Inc.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.

U.S. regulators are starting to notify more than 37 million people by email that they may be eligible for compensation as part of a legal settlement with Fortnite’s maker, Epic Games Inc.

The Federal Trade Commission announced late last year that Epic Games would pay $520 million in penalties and refunds to settle complaints revolving around children’s privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases.

Part of that $520 million consists of $245 million in customer refunds, as part of a settlement finalized in March. It’s meant to cover some of the costs of unwanted V-Bucks, the game’s in-game currency, or virtual items such as outfits or cartoonish purple llama loot crates.

Consumers have until Jan. 17 to submit a claim.

Epic Games had also agreed to pay a $275 million fine for collecting personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 13 without informing their parents or getting their consent. It was the biggest penalty ever imposed for breaking an FTC rule.

According to the FTC, those eligible for refunds include Fortnite users charged in-game currency for items they didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022; those whose child made charges to their credit card without their knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018; and those whose account was locked after they complained to their credit card company about wrongful charges.

Epic Games said after settling the case in December that it would implement additional safeguards to prevent unintended purchases. In an updated statement Tuesday, it referred people to the FTC’s page.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Police said the incident was reported at a day care facility in the Bronx.
NYC day care operator tried to cover up fentanyl operation before 1-year-old’s death, feds allege
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne,...
UAW threatens to expand targeted strike if there is no substantive progress by Friday
Scattered debris from the crash of a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35 jet has those who...
VIDEO: Neighbors near F-35 debris field react to crash in Williamsburg Co.
FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
FILE - Defendant Billy Chemirmir lowers his mask as a state witness is asked to identify him...
Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate