Final seawall project phase includes changes around White Point Garden

Changes are in store for a Charleston landmark as reconstruction of the Low Battery Seawall enters its final phase.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are in store for a Charleston landmark as reconstruction of the Low Battery Seawall enters its final phase.

Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said when they reopen Murray Boulevard between King and East Bay Streets after construction is done, there will only be parking on one side of the street.

Renderings provided by the city show reduced parking, but officials also say it will come with more trees for White Point Garden, different crosswalks and wider sidewalks.

Workers will raise the seawall to the height of the Low Battery to help control storm surge and flooding.

It will cost an estimated $20 million, will take around a year to build and is paid for through tourism and hospitality taxes.

Because of the work happening in front of White Point Garden, Fountain said it brings a different challenge compared to previous phases.

“We’re not in front of people’s homes, which is a little bit less disruptive from how long the interruptions are,” Fountain said. “I mean, it’s hard to live in front of a project site for a year or more at a time, but in some ways, it’s also the most difficult project. Like as you mentioned, it is a very, very busy park, lot of visibility on the project, a lot of desire for it to look exactly right and function exactly right.”

Officials expect to have the project come up to the council for a vote next month and hope to begin work early next year.

