Groups call for transparency from Berkeley County Schools on book reviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the Goose Creek NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union are calling for transparency in the Berkeley County School district.

This comes after the groups said 93 books were challenged by a single person.

Goose Creek NAACP President Sharina Haynes says there has been a lack of transparency among the school board.

Haynes says the district did not publicly acknowledge the massive book ban request or provide any clarity on the book review process until this month.

District policy on governing book challenges requires the formation of a nine-member review committee.

Haynes says the NAACP and ACLU are actively fighting against any unjustified book bans and ask the board to explain how parents can be a part of the book review process.

“Some are afraid to offer their students award-winning books that may violate vaguely stated laws about teaching the history of racism or that might be misleadingly labeled as pornographic,” Haynes said. “As a result, teachers very ability to do their job is under threat.”

The NAACP and ACLU are encouraging concerned citizens to stay involved in the education of their children, by attending the school board meetings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.