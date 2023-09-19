SC Lottery
‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests

The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests.(Sphere Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is introducing “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to the Sphere Entertainment Company, the robots are named Aura and they are described as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robots.”

The Aura robots will serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbots” and will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” the Aura robot is quoted as saying. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study. So, you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter, “putting their life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering and technology seen while visiting the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

The reported $1.8 billion performance venue is scheduled to debut on Sept. 29, when U2 takes the stage for the first concert to be held inside the Sphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

