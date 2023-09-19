SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a man had multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury after...
Man ejected from SUV after hitting utility pole in Colleton Co.
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received...
Runoff election for SC Senate Dist. 42 happening Tuesday
City leaders are hosting two community open house events, and they want your input on the...
City of Charleston launches plan aimed at shaping the future of the peninsula