Man ejected from SUV after hitting utility pole in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a man had multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury after being ejected from his SUV.

The man was traveling north on Jefferies Highway when the SUV left the roadway, jumped a ditch and hit a power pole, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its side in a field. The man was found in the field near the SUV.

The man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

