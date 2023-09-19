Man ejected from SUV after hitting utility pole in Colleton Co.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a man had multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury after being ejected from his SUV.
The man was traveling north on Jefferies Highway when the SUV left the roadway, jumped a ditch and hit a power pole, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the SUV flipped multiple times before landing on its side in a field. The man was found in the field near the SUV.
The man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
