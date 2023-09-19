SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges

Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Court documents show Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

The count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years. The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Court documents show Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count and any imposed fines.

Murdaugh also agrees to surrender any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million, documents state.

Prosecutors would make the recommendation that any prison time sentenced be served concurrently with any state sentencing on similar charges.

The documents state that Murdaugh would agree to cooperate with the investigation by agreeing to provide “full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which” he knew.

Murdaugh could also be subject to polygraph examinations.

In being cooperative, prosecutors agreed to not use self-incriminating information revealed in considering Murdaugh’s sentence.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Murdaugh is also facing more than 100 state financial charges. Last week, Judge Clifton Newman set a date for the state trial for Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Walterboro Police are trying to identify a man and woman (left and center) in connection with a...
Walterboro Police release surveillance images in jewelry shoplifting case
Polls are open to decide the Democratic nominee for a vacant state senate seat.
VIDEO: Runoff election for SC Senate Dist. 42 happening Tuesday
Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a man had multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury after...
Man ejected from SUV after hitting utility pole in Colleton Co.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue said a man had multiple traumatic injuries and a head injury after...
VIDEO: Man ejected from SUV after hitting utility pole in Colleton Co.
Joint Base Charleston confirmed Monday night that found a debris field now believed to be the...
VIDEO: Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County