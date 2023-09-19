SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Runoff election for SC Senate Dist. 42 happening Tuesday

State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received...
State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote to lock down the nomination.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Polls are open to decide the Democratic nominee for a vacant state senate seat.

State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote to lock down the nomination.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Voters will vote at their designated precincts.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will go on to face Republican Rosa Kay in the Nov. 7 general election.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say
The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a child and a teenager who was...
N. Charleston Police searching for missing child, teenager

Latest News

City leaders are hosting two community open house events, and they want your input on the...
City of Charleston launches plan aimed at shaping the future of the peninsula
City leaders are hosting two community open house events, and they want your input on the...
VIDEO: City of Charleston wants public input on the future of the peninsula
Members of the Goose Creek NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union are calling for...
Groups call for transparency from Berkeley County Schools on book reviews
Members of the Goose Creek NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union are calling for...
VIDEO: Groups call for transparency from Berkeley County Schools on book reveiews