Runoff election for SC Senate Dist. 42 happening Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Polls are open to decide the Democratic nominee for a vacant state senate seat.

State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote to lock down the nomination.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Voters will vote at their designated precincts.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will go on to face Republican Rosa Kay in the Nov. 7 general election.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.