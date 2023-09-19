SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC ready to carry out executions by lethal injection again, governor says

Gov. McMaster and the Department of Corrections told the state’s Supreme Court Tuesday that the state can now carry out executions using lethal injection.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Corrections told the state’s Supreme Court Tuesday that the state can now carry out executions using lethal injection now that lawmakers passed a “shield law.”

The notification came in the form of a legal filing to the high court.

“Justice has been delayed for too long in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “This filing brings our state one step closer to being able to once again carry out the rule of law and bring grieving families and loved ones the closure they are rightfully owed.”

McMaster had called for state lawmakers to pass a shield law, which would protect the identities of those involved “in the planning or execution of a death sentence,” a release from the governor’s office states. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling made similar pleas of lawmakers to pass such a law. South Carolina had an unintended 12-year moratorium on the death penalty after its lethal injection drugs passed their expiration date and pharmacies refused to sell the state more.

The state’s General Assembly passed a law to enact the Shield Statute this year. McMaster signed the statute into law on May 12 and the state’s Department of Corrections continued its efforts to secure the drugs with the new shield provision in place.

Two years ago, South Carolina tried to work around the lack of lethal injection drugs by passing a law creating a firing squad and giving inmates a choice between dying by bullets to the heart or in the state’s electric chair, which was first used to kill an inmate in 1913. But a court challenge over whether those execution methods are constitutionally prohibited as cruel and unusual punishments put the new law on hold.

The governor’s office said the South Carolina Department of Corrections made more than 1,300 contacts in search of lethal injection drugs, including drug manufacturers, supplies, compounding pharmacies and other potential sources.

The state has been able to secure pentobarbital for carrying out an execution by lethal injection under a one-drug protocol, the governor’s office said.

“The department’s lethal injection policy has been revised to provide for the use of a one-drug protocol,” a release from the governor’s office states. “The new protocol is essentially identical to protocols used by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and at least six other states. Courts have upheld the use of this drug against constitutional challenges.”

South Carolina law specifies the electric chair as the default method of execution while giving inmates the option of choosing death by firing squad or lethal injection if those methods are available. All three methods outlined in law are now available to carry out a death sentence.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Scattered debris from the crash of a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35 jet has those who...
VIDEO: Neighbors near F-35 debris field react to crash in Williamsburg Co.
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
A “deadly” intersection in Andrews has left people asking for change, including a couple who...
Couple seeking change at ‘deadly’ intersection in Andrews
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet