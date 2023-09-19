Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said a man is expected to face several charges in connection to a pursuit in the Knightsville area Tuesday.

A man, whose name has not yet been released, will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights with injury, attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and malicious damage to property greater than $10,000.

A patrol corporal attempted to make a traffic stop on Cone Lane around 2:30 p.m. when the driver failed to stop, according to Lt. Rick Carson. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver drove directly at the deputy. He was able to jump out of the way, get into his patrol vehicle and pursue the suspect, he said.

“They traveled a very short distance to Scotch Range Road where the suspect at some point realized there was no way out of the neighborhood, turned around, and returned to the entrance off of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed,” Carson said in a release.

Additional deputies were in the area for backup. One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a device to deflate tires, Carson said.

The suspect drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and rolling. Carson said the suspect’s vehicle went over the deputy, and the deputy only received some bruises.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

