Two top ranked Americans enter Charleston Open field

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys will play the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, March 30 - April 7, 2024 on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The WTA 500 tournament, which is the clay season kickoff event on the Hologic WTA Tour, takes place annually at the newly renovated and modernized Credit One Stadium. Pegula and Keys are joined in the Charleston field by World No. 7, three-time Grand Slam finalist and 2023 Charleston Open champion Ons Jabeur and World No. 15, Olympic Gold Medalist and 2022 Charleston Open champion Belinda Bencic.

Pegula is currently ranked No. 4 in the world in singles and shares the No. 2 doubles ranking with her frequent partner, Coco Gauff. Her most recent title came at the WTA 1000 Canadian Open in August. World No. 12 Keys is the 2019 Charleston Open champion. She recently reached the semifinals of the US Open for the third time in her career. Pegula and Keys have both advanced to the quarterfinals or better of all four Grand Slams. The two were members of Team USA at this year’s United Cup, contributing to the team’s 22-2 match record and title.

“Jessie and Madi are two of the biggest fan favorites in our sport, so we are delighted to bring them back to Charleston next year,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open and President of Beemok Sports & Entertainment. “Not only are they incredible tennis players but they are also remarkable women off the court, each founding their own nonprofit organizations and inspiring the next generation of players. With four top 15 players already committed, we know that next year’s tournament will feature world-class competition right here in the Lowcountry.”

Pegula holds three WTA singles titles and seven WTA doubles titles. Her 2023 singles season featured 11 quarterfinals or better finishes, including the title in Montreal, a finals appearance in Doha and semifinal runs in Dubai, Miami, Charleston and D.C. In addition, she was a Wimbledon quarterfinalist. In doubles, she captured titles in Doha and Miami, reached the finals in Madrid and Rome and the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open. This will be her sixth time competing in the Charleston Open main draw.

Keys captured her seventh WTA title this season in Eastbourne. She also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai, Charleston, D.C., and Wimbledon. At the US Open, she defeated current Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to reach her sixth Grand Slam semifinal.

Keys holds a 20-9 career record in Charleston, where she’s reached two quarterfinals, one semifinal and two finals. Keys won the Charleston title in 2019, defeating fellow champion Caroline Wozniacki. The 2024 Credit One Charleston Open will be her eleventh time in the field, competing in every Charleston tournament since 2013.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, recently renovated and modernized the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue underwent upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open celebrated its 50th year, and for the first time in tournament history, was recognized as the WTA 500 event of the year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.

Tournament Long Ticket Packages and Mini-Plans for the 2024 tournament will be available to the general public on September 25 and can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. Single session tickets will be available on November 6.

For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com. For more information on the Credit One Charleston Open, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com or call 843-856-7900.

