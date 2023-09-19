SC Lottery
Walterboro Police release surveillance images in jewelry shoplifting case

Walterboro Police are trying to identify a man and woman (left and center) in connection with a...
Walterboro Police are trying to identify a man and woman (left and center) in connection with a shoplifting at a jewelry store.(Walterboro Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is trying to identify a man and a woman they want to speak with about a theft at a jewelry store.

Police responded to Infingers Jewelry at approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday where an employee said a couple came into the store and looked at jewelry, police spokesperson Tavara Edwards said.

An incident report states the man can be seen on camera grabbing a chain worth approximately $6,000 and placing in his pocket.

Walterboro Police are trying to identify a woman and man (left and center) in connection with a...
Walterboro Police are trying to identify a woman and man (left and center) in connection with a shoplifting at a jewelry store.(Walterboro Police Department)

An employee told police the couple talked about paying for a piece of jewelry before leaving, saying they must have left their credit card at “a rental place.”

After the jewelry store posted images, other jewelers reached about having seen the couple in their stores as well.

Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.

The Walterboro Police Department is attempting to identify these subjects. Anyone with information that could assist in the identity of these subjects please contact Detective Fisk 843-782-1031

Posted by Walterboro Police Department on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

