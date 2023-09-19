Walterboro Police release surveillance images in jewelry shoplifting case
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department is trying to identify a man and a woman they want to speak with about a theft at a jewelry store.
Police responded to Infingers Jewelry at approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday where an employee said a couple came into the store and looked at jewelry, police spokesperson Tavara Edwards said.
An incident report states the man can be seen on camera grabbing a chain worth approximately $6,000 and placing in his pocket.
An employee told police the couple talked about paying for a piece of jewelry before leaving, saying they must have left their credit card at “a rental place.”
After the jewelry store posted images, other jewelers reached about having seen the couple in their stores as well.
Anyone who can identify the couple is asked to contact Detective Fisk at 843-782-1031.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.