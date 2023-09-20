Berkeley County deputies hosting car seat check Saturday
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a pair of car seat safety checks this weekend.
The week of Sept. 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week.
Both car seat checks will be held on Saturday.
The first will be at Philip Simmons High School from 10 a.m. - noon and the second will be held at Cane Bay High School from 2-5 p.m.
The checks take between 15 and 20 minutes each and registration is required to attend.
For more information or to register for a spot click here.
