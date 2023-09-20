SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley County deputies hosting car seat check Saturday

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a pair of car seat safety checks this weekend.

The week of Sept. 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week.

Both car seat checks will be held on Saturday.

The first will be at Philip Simmons High School from 10 a.m. - noon and the second will be held at Cane Bay High School from 2-5 p.m.

The checks take between 15 and 20 minutes each and registration is required to attend.

For more information or to register for a spot click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

Crews are responding to a fire at a home in Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant structure fire
Crews are responding to a fire at a home in Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: Crews respond to Mount Pleasant structure fire
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
The unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Tedder in the lead with...
Unofficial results: Deon Tedder in lead of SC Senate Dist. 42 race