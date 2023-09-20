SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Blessed’: Brother drives Navy veteran across the country to get life-saving lung transplant

Thanks to a team of doctors and the love of a brother, a Navy veteran can breathe with a new pair of lungs. (Source: WMTV)
By Michelle Baik and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Navy veteran who was in need of a new pair of lungs can breathe again thanks to a team of doctors in Wisconsin and the love of a brother.

Earnest Ferguson said his health issue dates back to 1989 when he said he was around a lot of chemicals. At the time, the 55-year-old was stationed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as it was being built.

When he developed breathing problems, he said not even the oxygen tank he hauled around for two years was enough.

“Everywhere I went. I was sleeping with oxygen. I was on oxygen 24 hours a day,” he said.

Dr. Erin Lowery at the Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison said Ferguson has interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension.

Scarring in Ferguson’s lungs affected both the lungs and the heart, according to Dr. James Maloney. The surgeon said Ferguson may not be living now if it weren’t for the lung transplant.

The two doctors became Ferguson’s doctors after the Georgia man decided to get a transplant in Wisconsin.

“I can walk over a mile on the treadmill now, and I wasn’t even able to walk down the hallway prior without taking a break,” Earnest Ferguson said.

Lowery said the Madison Department of Veterans Affairs is one of only three VA centers in the country to currently offer lung transplants.

“Time is of the essence in these situations,” she said. “Even though I was worried that he was quite sick after he arrived, we realized he was sicker than we even thought.”

Ferguson’s older brother, Robert, said he remembers the date of the surgery, May 28.

Like most of the nine Ferguson siblings, Robert Ferguson had also served in the military. He remained by his brother’s side for months.

“I decided at that point that if I could do something for him I would,” Robert Ferguson said. “So, I drove from Dallas to Athens, Georgia, to take him to one of his doctor’s appointments.” Earnest Ferguson has been recovering since his surgery in the spring and has yet to get released from the hospital.

“I feel great,” he said. “Just thankful that I was able to do this, that I was able to get to Madison with my brother’s help.”

Earnest Ferguson said he’s now looking forward to getting back home to his loved ones.

“I have kids and grandkids that I want to see grown,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie...
Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement
The man charged in the fatal ambush shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was in...
Suspect in ambush killing of LA deputy pleads not guilty due to insanity
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
‘He was a loving, sweet, kind young man’: 14-year-old, two dogs killed in vehicle crash in Virginia
A man in Nevada has filed a lawsuit against Reno police after he says he was arrested for...
‘I don’t feel safe’: Man files lawsuit against police after being arrested while filming officers