Bluffton EMTs recognized for 20 years of national certification

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Bluffton Fire District battalion chiefs were nationally recognized for their many years of consecutive service.

Derek Franks and Jayme Beach were recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for 20 consecutive years of service.

The duo first became nationally registered EMTs in 2003.

Both began their careers in Bluffton as firefighters before moving up the ranks.

“By maintaining their National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, the two have demonstrated their commitment to providing exceptional pre-hospital emergency medical care,” the agency said in a release.

The chiefs are required to complete recertification every two years to maintain their status.

