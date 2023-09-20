SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Boy, 6, hospitalized after alleged baseball bat attack by neighbor

The suspect in the case is the 6-year-old victim's neighbor. (KEYE, FAMILY PHOTOS, WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, GOFUNDME, CNN)
By KEYE Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KEYE) - A 6-year-old Texas boy remains hospitalized more than a week after he was allegedly attacked by a neighbor in his own home.

Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat last Monday in his Georgetown home. The suspect in the case is his neighbor, 39-year-old Daniel Logan, who faces charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a felony complaint against Daniel Logan, a detective was told by medical staff at Dell Children’s Medical Center that Jeremy “suffered multiple fractures to his brain and extensive brain swelling consistent with blunt force trauma.”

Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after...
Court documents show 6-year-old Jeremy has multiple skull fractures and brain swelling after being beaten with a baseball bat in his Texas home. The suspect in the case is his neighbor.(Source: Family photos, KEYE via CNN)

The court documents also stated that the suspect “struck a 6-year-old child in the head with a baseball bat in a manner to where it was used as a deadly weapon.”

Dnaiel Logan is also accused of hitting his mother, Cynthia Logan, in the face with the bat, cutting her forehead, injuring her eye and knocking out a tooth. She is in the process of recovering.

Jeremy’s father posted Tuesday on a GoFundMe account set up for the family that the 6-year-old is showing signs of improvement.

Daniel Logan, 39, faces charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly...
Daniel Logan, 39, faces charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly attacked his mother and his 6-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat.(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office, KEYE via CNN)

“As of this morning, the doctors are puzzled at the unexpected movements he is showing in all his limbs, as it was not expected,” the father wrote.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $200,000 for Jeremy’s medical bills.

Copyright 2023 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Thomas Ravenell, Jr., 40, was charged with two counts of abandonment of animals and one count...
Deputies arrest Berkeley Co. man on animal abandonment charges
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that...
Coroner IDs victim of deadly motorcycle crash
Aaron Michael Lewis, 27, was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree...
Dispute over order leads to man breaking Wendy’s drive-through window, police say

Latest News

The suspect in the case is the 6-year-old victim's neighbor. (KEYE, FAMILY PHOTOS, WILLIAMSON...
Court documents: Boy, 6, suffered multiple skull fractures in baseball bat attack
South Carolina's Department of Corrections has been able to secure pentobarbital for carrying...
SC ready to carry out executions by lethal injection again, governor says
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
The unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Tedder in the lead with...
Unofficial results: Deon Tedder in lead of SC Senate Dist. 42 race