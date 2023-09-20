SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CARTA undergoing study to optimize, improve peninsula bus routes, service

Chairman Mike Seekings said they're looking at their efficiency, hours of service and bus...
Chairman Mike Seekings said they're looking at their efficiency, hours of service and bus frequency for their routes downtown.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is undergoing a study funded by the federal government that, they say, will help them optimize their bus routes in downtown Charleston.

The transportation agency received a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration earlier this year.

Chairman Mike Seekings said they’re looking at their efficiency, hours of service and bus frequency for their routes downtown.

He said they have seen high ridership on their buses on the peninsula, which has kept increasing over the past several years.

They said they will also take a look at bus stops and their hours of operation. CARTA’s circulator routes on the peninsula run until about 10 p.m.

Seekings said the goal is to make sure bus service is there for riders when they need it.

“The peninsula is a vibrant place, not just during the day, but at night,” he said. “I suspect out of this study, you’re going to see recommendations and implementations of those recommendations to expand service in terms of hours and frequency, and I think we have the capacity for that, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Seekings said they expect to have recommendations either by the end of the year or early next year and implementing them not long after.

CARTA added they are also working with the city of Charleston as they work on their own transportation plan for the peninsula.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

South Carolina ranks seventh worst in the U.S. for drunk driving, according to data from the...
The other side of rising liquor liability rates: Impact on victims
John Joseph Erb sits between his representation during his trial on Wednesday.
Man accused of bludgeoning another man to death in N. Charleston goes on trial
The liquor liability insurance law was instilled in 2017, and it requires all bars and...
VIDEO: The other side of rising liquor liability rates: Impact on victims
Three years after a man was found bludgeoned to death, his accused killer went to trial and a...
VIDEO: Man accused of bludgeoning another man to death in N. Charleston goes on trial