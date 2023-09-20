CARTA undergoing study to optimize, improve peninsula bus routes, service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is undergoing a study funded by the federal government that, they say, will help them optimize their bus routes in downtown Charleston.

The transportation agency received a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration earlier this year.

Chairman Mike Seekings said they’re looking at their efficiency, hours of service and bus frequency for their routes downtown.

He said they have seen high ridership on their buses on the peninsula, which has kept increasing over the past several years.

They said they will also take a look at bus stops and their hours of operation. CARTA’s circulator routes on the peninsula run until about 10 p.m.

Seekings said the goal is to make sure bus service is there for riders when they need it.

“The peninsula is a vibrant place, not just during the day, but at night,” he said. “I suspect out of this study, you’re going to see recommendations and implementations of those recommendations to expand service in terms of hours and frequency, and I think we have the capacity for that, but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Seekings said they expect to have recommendations either by the end of the year or early next year and implementing them not long after.

CARTA added they are also working with the city of Charleston as they work on their own transportation plan for the peninsula.

