Crews respond to early-morning train derailment in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews say a derailed train in Yemassee has closed a portion of U.S. Highway 17 Alternate and are asking drivers to adjust their route Wednesday morning.

The derailment, which involved a CSX freight train, happened at approximately 7 a.m., Yemassee Police spokesman Matthew Garnes said. Police said several cars derailed and one or more of the derailed cars struck a viaduct that caused structural damage.

Police said emergency services crews were working the incident and that U.S. Highway 17 Alternate was closed from Castle Hall to Pocotaligo Road. That’s right at the Beaufort-Hampton County line, Garnes said.

The SCDOT is sending a structural engineer to verify the integrity of the viaduct and the road would remain closed until that inspection is complete, he said.

Drivers were being asked to take Interstate 95 to Exit 33 for points east of Yemassee, according to a police post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier Wednesday, some derailed cars were blocking the crossing but they have since been removed.

Garnes said no injuries were reported and GSX called the derailment “minor.”

