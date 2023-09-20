SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Dorchester Co. launches automated 911 system

By Meredith Blair
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire and EMS stations in Dorchester County have a new way of being alerted when an emergency occurs.

An automated 911 system was first implemented at Fire Station 21 in Ladson, but on Wednesday morning the system went live across the county.

Officials say Berkeley and Charleston Counties already have the system, called PURVIS, in place and Dorchester wanted to take advantage after hearing positive experiences.

Dorchester County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Tristan Proctor said the county paid between $680,000 and $700,000 for PURVIS.

It was mostly paid for by bonds as part of the new Emergency Operations Center and new consolidated dispatch center, Proctor said.

He said the system will take a large workload off of the dispatch center.

“The dispatch directors basically say it’s like having another dispatcher because it takes over and verbalizes all of the information on the radio that a human would normally have to do,” he said. “And it’s really no extra steps for them.”

Proctor added that he expects the automated technology will lead to quicker response times.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is beating the state’s average scores in each of the four...
Test results show how Tri-County area highschoolers are faring
Chairman Mike Seekings said they're looking at their efficiency, hours of service and bus...
CARTA undergoing study to optimize, improve peninsula bus routes, service
The transportation agency received a $750,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration...
VIDEO: CARTA undergoing study to optimize, improve peninsula bus routes, service
South Carolina ranks seventh worst in the U.S. for drunk driving, according to data from the...
The other side of rising liquor liability rates: Impact on victims