Dorchester Co. launches automated 911 system

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire and EMS stations in Dorchester County have a new way of being alerted when an emergency occurs.

An automated 911 system was first implemented at Fire Station 21 in Ladson, but on Wednesday morning the system went live across the county.

Officials say Berkeley and Charleston Counties already have the system, called PURVIS, in place and Dorchester wanted to take advantage after hearing positive experiences.

Dorchester County Deputy Director of Emergency Management Tristan Proctor said the county paid between $680,000 and $700,000 for PURVIS.

It was mostly paid for by bonds as part of the new Emergency Operations Center and new consolidated dispatch center, Proctor said.

He said the system will take a large workload off of the dispatch center.

“The dispatch directors basically say it’s like having another dispatcher because it takes over and verbalizes all of the information on the radio that a human would normally have to do,” he said. “And it’s really no extra steps for them.”

Proctor added that he expects the automated technology will lead to quicker response times.

