SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu