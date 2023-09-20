SC Lottery
Grand Jury returns indictments against Folly Beach wedding night crash suspect

Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit judge denied her request for bond on charges stemming from a deadly DUI crash on Folly Beach in April.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina Grand Jury on Sept. 12 returned an indictment on four charges for a woman accused of hitting a golf cart with her car, killing a woman and injuring three others while intoxicated.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the grand jury returned indictments for felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide against 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

The charges stem from an April 28, 2023, crash on Folly Beach that killed Samantha Miller and injured three others, including Miller’s husband Aric Hutchinson.

Folly Beach Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. on April 28 in the 1200 block of E. Ashley Avenue.

Police said at the time of the crash, Komoroski was driving 65 mph.

A blood toxicology report showed her blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Komorowski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting the hearing stating that Komorowski was not a flight risk or danger to the community.

Her request for bond was denied by Judge Michael Nettles who set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages. In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill, and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

