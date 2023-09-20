House fire displaces family of five in Beaufort Co.

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District said a family has been displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Staffwood Road in Burton around 12:30 p.m. after the homeowner told dispatch her whole house was on fire, the fire district said in a release.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Staffwood Road in Burton around 12:30 p.m. (The Burton Fire District)

Firefighters discovered flames coming from the back of the home, and they were able to stop the fire as it began to spread through the home under the roof, officials said. They said part of the roof collapsed before the fire was fully extinguished.

The family of five, including a child, was out of the home when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the Burton Fire District are investigating the fire which is believed to be unintentional.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.