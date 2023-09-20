SC Lottery
House fire displaces family of five in Beaufort Co.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames coming from the back of the home, officials...
When firefighters arrived, they discovered flames coming from the back of the home, officials said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District said a family has been displaced after a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Staffwood Road in Burton around 12:30 p.m. after the homeowner told dispatch her whole house was on fire, the fire district said in a release.

Firefighters were called to a fire on Staffwood Road in Burton around 12:30 p.m.
Firefighters were called to a fire on Staffwood Road in Burton around 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters discovered flames coming from the back of the home, and they were able to stop the fire as it began to spread through the home under the roof, officials said. They said part of the roof collapsed before the fire was fully extinguished.

The family of five, including a child, was out of the home when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the Burton Fire District are investigating the fire which is believed to be unintentional.

