SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist

One suspect was arrested shortly after the incident
By Michael Bell and Kim Passoth
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and the Clark County District Attorney said a second suspect was arrested in the death of a former police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14 at approximately 6 AM.

Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult

One suspect - the driver who in a now-viral video is shown hitting Andreas Probst as he rode his bike near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway - was arrested soon after the incident.

The second suspect was arrested mere hours before investigators spoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Both juveniles are expected to be tried as adults, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson. Both are now in Clark County Juvenile Hall facing charges of open murder.

LVMPD said the two juveniles hit another man on a bicycle, then sideswiped a car that was driving by before striking and killing Probst.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor Probst, said the family was devastated by the senseless murder of her father, robbed of his life by individuals who did not believe it mattered.

“We ask you please do not politicize his death or use it for culture wars. He was a man of honor, with 35-plus years in law enforcement. A little league dad, an honorary Girl Scouts member, a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman,’ a jokester, a prankster,” Probst said.

“We believe that Andy’s murder is a direct result of society’s decayed family values and the strong effects that social media has on our youth,” Probst added.

LVMPD added that when the crash first occurred, it was treated as a fatal hit-and-run. In the days and weeks that followed, evidence came out including the video of the event, captured on a cellphone by the passenger.

On August 29, a school resource officer was approached by a student at a school and learned of the video. That’s when the homicide unit took over the case, authorities said.

Police believe about a half hour before hitting Andy, that second teen arrested Tuesday was driving. That is when a 72-year-old cyclist was also run down near Fort Apache and Washburn but walked away with only minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

The three winners of Charleston County's "I Voted" sticker design contest. (L-R: Cameron H.,...
Winners announced in Charleston County’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest
Next time you go to vote in Charleston County you’ll have a newly designed “I voted” sticker.
VIDEO: Winners announced in Charleston County’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest
Rosa Tema-Ardiano, 16, and an 11-year-old girl were reported missing after leaving their home...
N. Charleston Police find missing child, search continuing for teenage girl
Two Lowcountry schools are among five schools in South Carolina that received a national...
2 Lowcountry schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Police in Yemassee said emergency crews were working an incident that closed U.S. Highway 17...
Crews respond to early-morning train derailment in Yemassee