Life Raft Treats issues recall after potential Listeria contamination

A Charleston-based ice cream company has issued a recall on two products that could potentially...
A Charleston-based ice cream company has issued a recall on two products that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-based ice cream company has issued a recall on its products after a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Life Raft Treats, known for their Not Fried Chicken ice cream products, issued a recall on the 64-ounce Not Fried Chicken Bucket, 2.5-ounce bar and Life Is Peachy 6-count box.

The company has since issued a voluntary recall on all of its products.

“OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, LIFE RAFT TREATS IS VOLUNTARILY RECALLING ALL PRODUCTS. WE ASK OUR RETAILERS AND CONSUMERS TO DISCARD ALL PRODUCTS REMAINING IN YOUR POSSESSION,” A message across the company’s website said.

The company was first notified on Sept. 5 by state health officials that their Not Fried Chicken ice cream tested positive for Listeria. They issued the recall on Life Is Peachy because they were manufactured in the same room.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer from high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Additional testing from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed more batches with potential contamination.

The recall includes Life Is Peachy treats with a best-by date up to and including AUG 08282024, 64-ounce Not Fried Chicken with a best-by date up to and including AUG 02822024 and 2.5-ounce Not Fried Chicken bars with UPC 860006182106 and best by dates up to and including AUG 08282024.

Life Raft says the products were first shipped on Aug. 28, 2023, and were shipped via goldbelly.com and shipped directly to customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them away.

Consumers with questions may contact the firm at recall@liferafttreats.com or by phone at 843-695-9806 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

