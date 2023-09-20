Man accused of bludgeoning another man to death in N. Charleston goes on trial

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three years after a man was found bludgeoned to death, his accused killer went to trial and a jury is deliberating charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

John Joseph Erb was arrested five days after the March 15, 2020 death of Donald Blake. Erb fled to Myrtle Beach, was arrested there and brought back to Charleston. He was originally charged with murder and at his trial, the additional charge of voluntary manslaughter was added to his case.

In a courtroom Monday, the details of what happened the day of Blake’s death came to light but were still heavily debated. The prosecution painted a picture that Blake was drowsily sitting in a recliner at Erb’s home, when Erb approached him with a baseball bat and hit the victim at least three times, killing him.

In Erb’s statement after his arrest, he admitted to hitting the victim with a bat, but during his trial, his team argued it was in self-defense and he had the right to kick a person out of his house under the habitation law.

The habitation law allows someone to use reasonable force, even to the point of killing another, to protect their property. Self-defense allows the same reasonable use of force to protect one’s own life.

The defense argued that Blake was a known drug dealer who carried a gun and the victim was using Erb’s home as a place to sell drugs. Their story claims that Blake verbally threatened Erb and held a gun to his head a week earlier.

When the two got into an argument the day of the incident, the defense says Erb again felt threatened. They argued that Blake said something heated about using a gun and making a move to get up from the recliner, potentially to reach for a gun before Erb swung the bat. Further investigation did show that a gun was under the cushion of the recliner where Blake sat, but it was never actually shown during the argument.

The state conceded that self-defense is allowed but argued that one blow to the head from a bat would render someone unconscious. Experts testified that each of the three discernable blows to Blake’s skull would have knocked him out and could have killed him. The state says knocking someone out is plenty in terms of defense, and it is malice to go on to kill someone by continued beating.

Prosecutor Timothy Finch argued for the state and was very demonstrative in front of the jury. Finch used a plastic skull and a baseball bat to imitate the crime and many times he made a move to get out of his chair showing what move the victim may have been making.

Defense Attorney Benjamin Mack, who represented Erb, called a few witnesses for the defense, including the state’s witness. The witness, was the person Erb called to pick him up after the crime and told about what had happened.

“The state’s star witness… a liar. He’s changed his story more times than Alex Murdaugh,” Mack said during closing arguments.

The jury began deliberations at 3 p.m. Wednesday after about two days of testimony.

