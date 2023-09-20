SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police find missing child, search continuing for teenage girl

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says the younger of two missing children has been found, but they are still searching for a 16-year-old girl.

Rosa Tema-Ardiano, 16, and an 11-year-old girl were reported missing after leaving their home to go for a walk over the weekend. They had last been seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Tema-Ardiano is 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark pants and red and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Tema-Ardiano is asked to call North Charleston Police Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894.

