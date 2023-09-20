SC Lottery
New medical facility coming to Walterboro

County officials and healthcare leaders have marked the development of a new medical facility in Walterboro.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Walterboro Family Care Center will offer a wide range of services, at an affordable cost including medical, dental, optometry and more to residents in Colleton and Hampton counties.

The doctor’s office will serve underserved communities and those that are culturally diverse and it’s all made possible by a nonprofit, Genesis Healthcare.

This is one of many the organization owns including another in Goose Creek.

