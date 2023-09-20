SC Lottery
New tech center focuses on making tech training accessible

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry has a new resource when it comes to getting tech training.

This comes after local business leaders and officials celebrated the grand opening of the new downtown Learning Center.

Charleston Digital Corridor’s new training center is 1,200 square feet of classroom space and will offer programs from basic digital literacy to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity training.

The learning center’s location inside an opportunity zone is intentional.

Officials say it’s all about providing under-served communities with high-quality and inclusive educational programs.

The Learning Center is at 997 Morrison Drive near Romney Street.

“The Learning Center here at Charleston Tech Center is a product of our tech community’s bold vision, a symbol of our strong partnerships and a strategic investment in the future of equitable entrepreneurship in the Lowcountry,” Ernest Andrade, Executive Director of the Charleston Digital Corridor, said. “Thank you to Google for providing us with the critical resources to open this hub of opportunity for all in our community. We look forward to partnering with tech industry leaders to establish forward-thinking programming in this new space.”

Tech giant Google gave $250,000 to the Learning Center to further the company’s work to remove entry barriers into the tech industry.

