Noise ordinance petition sparks controversy over Edisto Beach’s live music

The current noise ordinance on Edisto Beach allows outside live music between Easter and Labor Day on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to midnight and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.(Live 5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A noise ordinance that has existed on Edisto Beach for several years now is suddenly sparking conversation after some people have made complaints about outside live music.

Bands play at various restaurants and bars on the beach throughout the summer, and under the current noise ordinance, outdoor live music is not allowed after Labor Day.

A new petition from residents is offering a new idea. It suggests no loud noise between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. above 65 decibels, and no noise at all within 30 feet of the beach and beachfront homes.

The current noise ordinance on Edisto Beach allows outside live music between Easter and Labor Day on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to midnight and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. This also includes adding national holidays.

Edisto Beach resident Robbie Hogan says outside live music is a great way for businesses to make money.

“From basically what -- April, May, June, July, August, September -- that’s the only time you get to make money here,” Hogan said. “And after that, it’s over. So, everybody is vying for their little piece of pie, and the live music, I’m sure, helps everybody a little bit.”

Edisto Beach’s Mayor Pro Tem Jerome Kizer says this ordinance was ruled in 2016 as a compromise between business owners and residents for excessive noise, and they have had hardly any trouble getting people to follow it. He says he believes the controversy is going on because the general public isn’t fully informed on what the ordinance really means.

Kizer says the town council will definitely not review this ordinance for possible revisions this year, but it could come again some time in 2024 if the council believes it’s necessary.

