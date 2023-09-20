SC Lottery
The other side of rising liquor liability rates, impact on victims

By Emily Johnson
Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some restaurant and bar owners in the Lowcountry say rising liquor liability insurance rates are forcing them to close their doors, but we now hear from the other side of the equation.

South Carolina ranks seventh worst in the U.S. for drunk driving, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the FBI.

The liquor liability insurance law was instilled back in 2017, and it requires all bars, restaurants and venues with liquor licenses to buy at least $1 million in coverage.

“It was an important step and sent a message that we have a serious drunk driving problem in South Carolina with impaired driving,” Mothers Against Drunk Driving Regional Executive Director Steven Burritt says.

This law forces restaurants and bars to hold themselves and staff accountable for serving customers who are already too intoxicated before leaving their establishment.

“Having something like this that raised the level of accountability for establishments was smart then, and it’s smart now,” Burritt says.

Local businesses say these rising rates have risked everything they have worked so hard for, but one Attorney Chad McGowan says the legislative change needed is tighter regulation of the insurance industry and the premium rates they are charging these establishments.

“In order to be held liable, you have to be at fault, you have to have broken the law,” McGowan says. “I get it that people want lower insurance premiums, but this is not going to do that; it’s going to give a safe harbor to someone who has broken the law versus the innocent third party, who had nothing to do with anything.”

Burritt says every establishment should be accountable and held to the highest standards for their customers.

“There’s no greater expectation other than simply don’t serve intoxicated people or underage people. In theory, that should be a relatively easy thing to do,” Burritt says. “We just have, unfortunately, too many examples where that doesn’t take place.

“We can’t just rely on the honor system; we have to have something for the ones who are not going to do the right thing,” he adds.

“If they want to regulate the insurance industry, and actually have fair premiums for fair risk, that’s the way to do it,” McGowan says. “It’s not to impose losses on innocent third parties, and equally it is not to soak business owners who do their best to follow the law, and they do follow the law; that’s who gets hurt here.”

