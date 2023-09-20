Pet Helpers works to partner pets with classrooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program looks to pair adoptable small animals with classrooms across the Lowcountry.

Pet Helpers and its Teacher’s Pet Foster Program will bring small animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits or chinchillas into classrooms providing a temporary foster home for the animal while allowing teachers to incorporate the animals into their lessons.

“The Teacher’s Pet Program is the perfect addition to many classrooms,” Humane Education and Volunteer Coordinator Leanne Gibson said. “Research indicates that adding a pet to the classroom can have profound positive effects on students. From improved attendance, increased self-esteem, improved social skills, and a decrease in student anxiety adding an animal to the classroom is a positive experience for both students and teachers alike. Plus, community services such as this allow the animals to receive more exposure, increasing both adoption and foster rates.”

The program currently has three participating teachers at Stiles Point Elementary. One classroom received pets on Monday while the other two classrooms will receive pets on Thursday and Monday.

Those interested in bringing the program to their classroom can contact Pet Helpers at HumaneEd@pethelpers.org or visit www.pethelpers.org/humane-education.

