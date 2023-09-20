SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC shellfish harvest season opens Oct. 1

By Steven Ardary
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recreational harvesting of clams and oysters opens at the beginning of next month.

Coastal water harvesting of shellfish opens 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Oct. 1, 2023, and runs through May 15, 2024.

The harvesting is permitted on all public shellfish grounds and state shellfish grounds. Twenty public and seven state shellfish grounds are designated for recreational gathering while 58 are managed for recreational and commercial harvesting.

Updated harvest area maps can be found online from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website or the recreational map web application.

Harvesters are limited to two bushels of oysters and one-half bushel of clams. A bushel is equal to eight gallons. Harvesters must have a saltwater recreational fishing license.

Commercial harvesters must have a commercial license, mandatory harvester training and other applicable licenses and permits.

SCDNR is also encouraging the recycling of oyster shells. Shells collected are used to restore shellfish grounds in South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
John Joseph Erb sits between his representation during his trial on Wednesday.
Man accused of bludgeoning another man to death in N. Charleston goes on trial
Bluffton EMTs Derek Franks and Jayme Beach were recently recognized for being nationally...
Bluffton EMTs recognized for 20 years of national certification
South Carolina ranks seventh worst in the U.S. for drunk driving, according to data from the...
The other side of rising liquor liability rates, impact on victims