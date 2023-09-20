SC shellfish harvest season opens Oct. 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recreational harvesting of clams and oysters opens at the beginning of next month.

Coastal water harvesting of shellfish opens 30 minutes before the official sunrise on Oct. 1, 2023, and runs through May 15, 2024.

The harvesting is permitted on all public shellfish grounds and state shellfish grounds. Twenty public and seven state shellfish grounds are designated for recreational gathering while 58 are managed for recreational and commercial harvesting.

Updated harvest area maps can be found online from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website or the recreational map web application.

Harvesters are limited to two bushels of oysters and one-half bushel of clams. A bushel is equal to eight gallons. Harvesters must have a saltwater recreational fishing license.

Commercial harvesters must have a commercial license, mandatory harvester training and other applicable licenses and permits.

SCDNR is also encouraging the recycling of oyster shells. Shells collected are used to restore shellfish grounds in South Carolina.

