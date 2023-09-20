SC Lottery
SC ‘Sister Senators’recognized for stand against abortion ban

Five South Carolina Senators are being recognized for their efforts attempting to block a near-total abortion ban earlier this year.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five South Carolina Senators are being recognized for their efforts attempting to block a near-total abortion ban earlier this year.

Dubbed the Sister Senators, Senators Katrina Shealy (R), Margie Bright Matthews (D), Mia McLeod (I), Sandy Senn (R) and Penry Gustafson (R) held a two-day filibuster in an attempt to block the bill.

Now, the five are being recognized with a 2023 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The award was first established in 1989 and is presented annually to public servants who have made “courageous decisions of conscience without regard for the personal or professional consequences.”

SC sister senators react to 6-week abortion ban, urges for changes to the ballot

“This year’s Profile in Courage Awards honor leaders who took stands of conscience and risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said. “The women of the South Carolina Senate set an example for those seeking justice and individual freedom at all levels of government.”

The filibuster was successful in delaying the passage of the ban until a special session was called that the legislation was passed

