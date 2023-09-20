SC Lottery
South Carolina will be without receiver Antwane ‘Juice’ Wells this week because of foot injury

South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the...
South Carolina wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be without one of its top playmakers this week in receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. because of a left foot injury.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Wells would miss the game with Mississippi State and then be evaluated before the team plays at No. 23 Tennessee on Sept. 30.

“We’ll continue to do what’s best for him going forward, but he won’t be able to play this Saturday,” Beamer said.

Beamer said Wells visited a specialist in Charlotte this week and got good news in that the injury was not thought to be season ending.

“Let’s just let the foot settle down a little bit, see where we are, and then we’ll go from there,” the coach said.

Wells, a 6-foot-1 senior from Richmond, Virginia, was the team’s top returning receiver entering the season with 68 catches for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

Wells hurt his foot during the summer and had surgery on it during fall camp. He had only three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown this season.

