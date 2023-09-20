SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Study: Most satisfying airports in America

File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Denver.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The 2023 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday shows passenger satisfaction improved overall this year.

Airports were evaluated by looking at six factors in order of importance: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food beverage and retail.

Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had the highest score.

Rounding out the top five were Minneapolis Saint Paul International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Miami International.

The lowest-scoring airport was Newark Liberty International in New Jersey.

Completing the bottom five were Toronto Pearson International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International and Boston Logan International.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and more authors sue OpenAI for copyright infringement
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
Speaker McCarthy says there’s still time to prevent a government shutdown as others look at options