Test results show how Tri-County area highschoolers are faring

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Tri-County area is getting a new look at how Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County high schoolers are doing in school.

The End-of-Course Examination Program test results, released this week from the South Carolina Department of Education, show how students are doing in Algebra 1, English 2, U.S. History and the Constitution and Biology 1.

The Charleston County School District is beating the state’s average scores in each of the four subjects: English, Math, U.S. History and Biology.

District Officials said they’ve seen a slight decrease from their scores last year in Algebra and English.

“We are above the state average, but we aren’t satisfied, we won’t be satisfied until all of our students are scoring that C or higher on those EOCs and they are college and career ready,” Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, the Associate Superintendent of High Schools at the Charleston County School District, said.

On the other hand, the Berkeley County School District’s test scores are below the state’s average in all four subjects.

On the bright side, District Officials said they’ve outperformed their own scores from last year in every subject, which they said is something to celebrate.

“In Berkeley County, we are very encouraged by our end-of-course exams from this past year. We have seen an increase in all our four content areas,” Jennifer Croley, the Executive Director of Academics and Innovation at the Berkeley County School District, said.

Similar to the Charleston County School District, Dorchester District Two is also above the state’s average in each of the four subjects.

District Officials said they’ve also outperformed themselves, beating their scores from last year in every subject.

“As our superintendent would say, you either get better or worse but you don’t stay the same. We continue to see that needle climb upwards, especially when we’re talking about our academics,” Chad Daugherty, the Deputy Superintendent at Dorchester District Two, said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.