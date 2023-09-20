SC Lottery
Unofficial results: Deon Tedder in lead of SC Senate Dist. 42 race

Polls are open to decide the Democratic nominee for a vacant state senate seat.
By Steven Ardary and Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two South Carolina Representatives faced off again for a chance to represent the Democratic party this November in the South Carolina State Senate District 42 race.

State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder advanced to a runoff after no candidate received the required 50% plus one vote to lock down the nomination on Sept. 5.

The unofficial results show Tedder in the lead with 50.13% of the vote. Gilliard has received 49.87% of the vote, according to SCVotes.org.

Executive Director of the Board of the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Isaac Cramer says officials will look to certify the results on Thursday. If the election is within one percent or less, there will be a recount.

The winner of Tuesday’s election will go on to face Republican Rosa Kay in the Nov. 7 general election.

You can follow the unofficial results, here.

This is a developing story.

