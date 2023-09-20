SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Kenzie and Scarlett

By Caitlyn Brown
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - This week we’re introducing you to two dogs that are up for adoption from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood.

Kenzie is a 7-month-old mixed breed with a friendly personality. The rescue says she is a fun and loving pup who has no issues making friends with other animals or humans. They say Kenzie will grow up to be a larger dog, so she will need someone who is willing to work with her and teach her manners, like how to properly walk on a leash. One of Kenzie’s favorite things to do is play with water.

Scarlett is a sweet and active senior dog who just turned 13 years old, according to the rescue’s website. Folks at Hallie Hill say Scarlett loves all people, dogs and cats. Before arriving at the sanctuary, Scarlett was an inside dog who lived with other pets. However, they did say she can be a bit bossy. The rescue says she loves long walks because they give her a chance to explore and smell all of the different scents. They added that she is a quiet girl who enjoys affection and loves to swim.

If you or someone you know thinks Kenzie or Scarlett would be the perfect addition to your home, you can contact Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to set up an appointment. You can reach them at info@halliehill.com or by calling 843-889-3713. For more information on Hallie Hill, click here.

If you or someone you know feel that Kenzie would be the perfect edition to your home visit Hallie Hills website to schedule an appointment and to fill about the adoption form...

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’
Woman found dead at Columbiana Centre
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

Latest News

The current noise ordinance on Edisto Beach allows outside live music between Easter and Labor...
Noise ordinance petition sparks controversy over Edisto Beach’s live music
Renderings provided by the city show reduced parking, but officials also say it will come with...
Final seawall project phase includes changes around White Point Garden
Changes are in store for a Charleston landmark as reconstruction of the Low Battery Seawall...
VIDEO: Final seawall project phase includes changes around White Point Garden
This project was first designed back in 2016 and was re-evaluated and approved last year once...
Mt. Pleasant residents push to preserve park following recreational plans