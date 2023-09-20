Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Kenzie and Scarlett

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - This week we’re introducing you to two dogs that are up for adoption from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood.

Kenzie is a 7-month-old mixed breed with a friendly personality. The rescue says she is a fun and loving pup who has no issues making friends with other animals or humans. They say Kenzie will grow up to be a larger dog, so she will need someone who is willing to work with her and teach her manners, like how to properly walk on a leash. One of Kenzie’s favorite things to do is play with water.

Scarlett is a sweet and active senior dog who just turned 13 years old, according to the rescue’s website. Folks at Hallie Hill say Scarlett loves all people, dogs and cats. Before arriving at the sanctuary, Scarlett was an inside dog who lived with other pets. However, they did say she can be a bit bossy. The rescue says she loves long walks because they give her a chance to explore and smell all of the different scents. They added that she is a quiet girl who enjoys affection and loves to swim.

If you or someone you know thinks Kenzie or Scarlett would be the perfect addition to your home, you can contact Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary to set up an appointment. You can reach them at info@halliehill.com or by calling 843-889-3713. For more information on Hallie Hill, click here.

If you or someone you know feel that Kenzie would be the perfect edition to your home visit Hallie Hills website to schedule an appointment and to fill about the adoption form...

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.