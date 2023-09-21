17-year-old facing charges in connection to Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left another teen injured Wednesday night.

Jezakyia Jaquan Hooks is charged as an adult with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Highmarket Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim. There, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Brown.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing and that police planned to release more details as they become available.

Brown said Hooks surrendered himself to law enforcement at 11:30 a.m. and was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or the Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.