SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old facing charges in connection to Georgetown shooting

By Patrick Phillips and Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say a 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting that left another teen injured Wednesday night.

Jezakyia Jaquan Hooks is charged as an adult with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a handgun, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Highmarket Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim. There, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Brown.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Brown said the investigation is ongoing and that police planned to release more details as they become available.

Brown said Hooks surrendered himself to law enforcement at 11:30 a.m. and was booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or the Police Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a bridge on Frampton Road damaged early...
Bridge damaged in early-morning train derailment must be replaced, SCDOT says
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Grand Jury indicts Folly Beach wedding night DUI crash suspect
Anton Shamir Polite, 34, of North Charleston, (left) is charged with five counts of...
Charleston Police arrest 2 on drug charges
One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a...
Suspect hospitalized, deputy hurt in Dorchester Co. pursuit that ended with crash
A roadblock in rural Williamsburg County is in place as crews from Marine Corps Air Station...
Neighbors near site of F-35 jet crash say they feel ‘blessed’

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a two-vehicle crash on Folly Road has caused lanes to be...
FIRST ALERT: Lanes close after two-vehicle crash on Folly Road
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cape Fear, North Carolina, northward to Fenwick...
Portions of east coast under tropical storm warning
Once the votes were certified, an automatic recount was triggered at 11:30 a.m. due to a 1% or...
Recount underway in SC Senate 42 primary runoff between Tedder, Gilliard
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Former Lowcountry lawmaker David Mack III dies