Charleston Co. School District continues discussion on early learning center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The possibility of having an early childhood learning center on James Island is one step closer to becoming a reality.

After canceling the last meeting because of Hurricane Idalia, members of the Charleston County School District came together on Wednesday night at Camp Road Middle School to discuss the future early learning center on James Island.

Parents, guardians, school district board members, students and community members were all in attendance.

“This is a follow-on to a meeting we had earlier this year,” Chief Operating Officer of the Charleston County School District Jeff Borowy said. “We’re proud to say we’ve taken some input; we’ve continued to gather input and we’re presenting an additional idea tonight - an additional thought. We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of the group and of the community here on James Island.”

The members of the school board presented two options for the community to look over tonight.

Option one was the recommended option by the members of the Charleston County School District. This option would be a brand-new facility on the James Island Middle School campus. It would be able to hold 370 children ranging from infants to pre-K grade levels. This option also includes a family development center. A kindergarten level is not included in this plan.

If this option is chosen, it will have a budget of $38.5 million. It would stretch 7.88 acres and is expected to be completed by July 2026.

Option two would be additional annex buildings to James Island Elementary School and Stiles Point Elementary School. The building at James Island Elementary School will hold 200 students and will be grade levels infant through pre-K only. The other building will be built on the Stiles Elementary campus. This building will hold 300 students and is available to Stiles Point and Harbor View pre-K students. Unlike option one, a family development center is not included.

“One of the things that’s really important to us whether it’s an early learning center or an annex, a quality early childhood program is going to provide support for families,” Executive Director of Early Child Readiness Programs Kimberly Foxworth said. “So, we’re going to consider that as we build even if it ends up being the two additions. We’re trying to figure out how we can carve out a space to do parent programming or conferences. We’re always going to keep our partners and community members in mind.”

At previous meetings, teachers provided feedback regarding topics they were concerned about. These ranged from transportation issues, timing logistics, the possibility of losing school-based traditions and making sure there would be plenty of support for children with special needs.

Members of the community also had the chance to express their concerns at the meeting.

“With the increase of adding infants, early childhood care, pre-K and all of that, what you’re going to do is make a mass congestion of a neighborhood that’s already crammed, where transportation and safety issues are concerned,” community activist and resident Elizabeth Singleton said.

The school district will review the surveys that were passed out Wednesday night, and the Board of Trustees will approve an option in October.

