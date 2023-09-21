Charleston’s Neighborhood Services Division gearing up for ‘Operation Neighborhood’

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend, the city of Charleston’s Neighborhood Services Division is gearing up for a community initiative that will have you rolling up your sleeves.

The city will host the “Operation Neighborhood” cleanup event, right in the heart of Johns Island and is asking for you to lend a hand.

Officials say “Operation Neighborhood” is more than just a clean-up effort. It’s a collaborative initiative involving various city departments.

Those departments include Neighborhood Services, Keep Charleston Beautiful, Livability, Public Service, Charleston Fire Department, and the Mayor’s Office.

Each quarter, this program selects a neighborhood based on specific needs like litter, bulk trash, beautification, drainage, lighting, and more.

For the Dunmovin neighborhood clean-up day, city staff, residents, and dedicated volunteers will break up into groups and will perform tasks tailored to the neighborhood’s unique requirements.

The event is happening Saturday from 8:30 -10:30 a.m. in the Dunmovin neighborhood on Johns Island.

Volunteers are asked to meet up at the Alan Fleming Tennis Complex at 1619 Rewes Lane.

Neighborhood Services Manager Rebecca Hopkins explains that these cleanups foster community pride.

“There is instant gratification in picking up litter because you see the problem, literally disappearing as you put it in your trash bag”, Hopkins said. “I think it helps people feel good about their neighborhood, when it looks clean when you put effort into something then you feel pride in it. We the city staff feel a lot of pride in the city that we serve.”

Participants are encouraged to RSVP to help the organizers prepare. You can find that link by clicking here.

